American Carpet One and Hawaiian Humane Society team up

It’s the SIT, STAY and SAVE Stainmaster Pet Protect- Pet adoption with the Hawaii Humane Society.

A partnership with American Carpet One on this event since December 13, 2014.

The Hawaiian Humane Society will bring down dogs and cats to American Carpet One on June 15th that are ready for adoption.

The event is from 10am-2pm and the adoption is free thanks to the generosity of events host.

American Carpet One is also showing off the best carpets for pets.

Stainmaster Pet Protect Pet carpet lets people and pets live together in their homes without the worry of stains.

Stainmaster Pet Protect- Pet carpet is designed for people and pets living in the “808” with a Lifetime stain warranty against all stains including pet stains and a 25 year fade resistant warranty from the sun.

Check out the SIT STAY AND SAVE event this weekend at American Carpet One.

americancarpetone.com

HawaiianHumane.org

