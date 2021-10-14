Amazon Studios Gets Ready to Premiere ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series

Honolulu (KHON2) – The hit 1997 thriller movie, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” is making it’s return as Amazon Prime’s newest series.

Not straying away from the 1997 film, Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 version of the film, follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously stalked by a killer, a year after a fatal car accident. A plot that show runner and producer Sara Goodman hopes fans of the original movie and new series will appreciate.

“This is a new version of the movie, and I did give shout-outs to the original film, in which I hope fans will appreciate. It’s much more psychological and the series is of today, and the people of today,” says Sara Goodman, Showrunner and Producer.

Known for her role in Jumanji and Annabelle, actress Madison Iseman joins the cast as not one, but two characters.

“The most challenging part for me was the technical side to playing two characters. It was longer film days, which means I had double of everything. As far as making them different people, that’s always been fun for me, I love making characters and being able to channel my creative side,” says Madison Iseman, Actress, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Actress Brianne Tju is co-starring alongside Iseman, bringing her skills from previous horror films to Amazon’s newest series.

“I’ve been in MTV’s Scream and 47 Meters Down. The thing I learned most from working on past horror projects is how to conserve my energy and how to scream,” says Brianne Tju, Actress, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Hawaii residents will be able to recognize familiar local hot spots, as the series was filmed and takes place in Hawaii.

“Being able to work with a lot of the locals was so much fun and for them to share their culture with us was a huge privilege,” says Ashley Moore, actress, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 version of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premieres October 15.