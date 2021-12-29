Amanda Smith Adds A Sustainable Twist to Sushi

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local food connoisseur, Amanda Smith shares her sustainable sushi recipe, a popular dish amongst Hawaii residents.

A local favorite, sushi is getting a sustainable twist as Amanda Smith’s shares a vegan friendly recipe with her followers.

“Everyone in Hawaii loves sushi, but if someone is looking to eat less carbs this year, or maybe have some dietary restrictions, I would highly recommend them trying my cucumber sushi,” says Amanda Smith Owner of Sustainable You Hawaii.

Known to work with local farmers, Smith credits her ingredients from the Kukui’ula Farmers market, located in Leeward Kaua’i.

Smith says, “I love going to local farmers markets and supporting our friends and family that grow their own produce. I encourage a lot of people in Hawaii to shop and support local whenever they can.”

Those looking to follow Smith and her recipes are encouraged to follow her on social media and online.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @SustainableYouHawaii

WEBSITE:

www.SustainableYouHawaii.com

Cucumber Sushi:

Ingredients :

1-2 farmers market cucumbers (sliced thin)

1 avocado (small slices)

1 tablespoon of dairy-free cream cheese

1-3 slices of smoked salmon or salmon poke

1 tsp of sesame seeds

Instructions:

Start with washing your cucumbers

Slice cucumbers and lay them flat place each slice closely together , you will need at least 8-9 .

Pat dry with a paper towels to absorb moisture

Add your cream cheese and spread

Add on your avocado slices about 3-4 small ones

Add your salmon slices

Roll your cucumber sushi towards you facing vertically roll tightly from the top to bottom

Slice 1-2 inches thick

Plate your sushi roll and sprinkle on your sesame seeds