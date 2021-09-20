Amanda Smith Adds A Sustainable Twist to Popular Local Dish

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local food connoisseur, Amanda Smith shares her sustainable loco moco recipe, popular amongst Hawaii residents.

Popular local dish, the loco moco is getting a sustainable upgrade with Amanda Smith’s new vegan friendly recipe.

“I feel a lot of people should go sustainable, and I seem to have found the perfect balance for our Hawaii residents. My loco moco recipe is a healthier alternative without straying away from the delicious loco moco flavor, we are all familiar with,” says Amanda Smith, owner of Sustainable You Hawaii.

Known to work with local farmers to help her create her popular recipes, Smith includes two main ingredients in her loco moco, by using products found on the island of Kaua’i.

Smith says, “As an alternative for rice, we are using cauliflower which is grown here in the islands, as well as our taro patty. Taro is a great source of fiber and protein which makes it the perfect vegan substitute for a hamburger patty.”

Those looking to follow Smith and her recipes are encouraged to follow her on social media, and online.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @SustainableYouHawaii

WEBSITE:

www.SustainableYouHawaii.com

VEGETARIAN LOCO MOCO:

INGREDIENTS

• 2 Kauai Farm eggs

• 2 tbsp unsalted butter

• 1/2 medium sized sweet onion (optional

• 3/4 cup slice shiitake mushrooms (optional)

• green onions for garnishing (optional)

• cooked cauliflower rice ( feel free to use white rice )



Taro Patties:

• 1 Taro patty Burger (Braddah Dave’s)

• 1 kauai farm egg

• 1/2 cup of gluten free bread crumbs

• 1 1/2 tsp of garlic Pa’akai seasoning salt (La Morena Spice)

• 1/2 tsp black pepper



Gravy:

• 1 1/2 cups of bone to be wild veggie stock

• 4 tsp shoyu (soy sauce)

• 2 tsp ketchup

• 5 tsp cornstarch





INSTRUCTIONS



Taro Patties:

• Mix together the taro burger , Garlic seasoning salt, egg , breadcrumbs and black pepper in a large bowl.

• Start forming into a patty by grabbing a handful of the Taro patty mix and rolling it into a ball. Then press down to flatten it out. Smooth out the edge of the Patties

• Heat a pan over medium to high heat. Fry each side of the patties for about 2-4 minutes or until well done.

• Set each finished patty on a plate.



Gravy:

• Mix together the bone to be wild veggie stock, shoyu, ketchup, and cornstarch. Whisk it until the cornstarch is fully mixed.

• Using the same pan, melt one tablespoon of the butter to caramelize the onions for about a minute then fry the mushrooms for another minute or two.

• Melt the rest of the butter and add in the gravy mix to the pan. Keep stirring the gravy until it begins to thicken.



Egg:

• Melt a slice of butter and crack an egg on a frying pan.

• Cook a sunny side up egg.

• Scoop a generous serving of cooked cauliflower rice on a plate. Layer it with one taro patty then drizzle on the gravy. Top it with the egg and garnish with green onions.