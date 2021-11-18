Alyeska Resort Welcomes Hawaii Residents to Hit The Ski Slopes Just In Time For Winter

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Alyeska Resort prepares for Hawaii residents to come and enjoy the Alaskan snow this upcoming winter season.

Opened its doors in 1994, the Alyeska Resort welcomes guests year-round to experience its summer through winter activities.

“We are located right on mount Alyeska in Girdwood, Alaska. During the summer time our guests are welcomed to explore the mountain trails either through biking, or hiking. During the winter time, we offer a range of activities from snowboarding to skiing,” says Ben Napolitano, Guide at Alyeska Resort.

Although the Alyeska Resort offers biking and hiking, Napolitano feels guests enjoy riding their famous aerial tram.

Napolitano says, “The aerial tram ride to the top is unmatched because of the views you can see year-round. It sits 2,3000 feet up in the air, and guests are able to see the vast wildlife below on their way up.”

Those looking to book a room at the Alyeska Resort, as well as check out their amenities, guests are encouraged to check out the resorts’ official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into Anchorage from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

