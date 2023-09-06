In the aftermath of a destructive wildfire that swept through Lahaina, Maui, unemployment rates soared, leaving many residents without jobs. Siana Hunt, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at ALTRES Foundation, and Loren Osborn, Owner & President of Castaway Construction, joined Living808 to discuss the current job landscape and their efforts to help with HireMaui.org.

Loren painted a grim picture of Maui’s current job market, stating that unemployment has skyrocketed since the devastating wildfire, and compares to pandemic levels. The disaster caused widespread destruction and left numerous residents jobless.

Siana shared about the creation of HireMaui.org, a free job board tailored for Maui residents affected by unemployment. After collaborating with community partners and the business community, they established the platform as a quick way to connect employers with job seekers. Presently, HireMaui.org hosts over 130 participating businesses, offering 500 jobs, with over 100 of them on Maui. The team is committed to expanding the job list to support residents.

The focus of HireMaui.org is on displaced Maui workers, making it user-friendly for both employers and job seekers. This specialization streamlines the job search process.

For those interested in participating, employers with job openings across the state can post positions for free on HireMaui.org. This encourages businesses to join the initiative and aid in rebuilding the local job market.

HireMaui.org stands as a beacon of hope for wildfire-affected Maui residents. It aims to reconnect job seekers with opportunities and underscores the power of community collaboration in times of crisis. To explore job opportunities or contribute to Maui’s resurgence, visit HireMaui.org.

Visit https://www.altres.com/ for more.