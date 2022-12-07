Olympic athlete and now author, Nathan Ikon Crumpton joins Living808 to talk about the release of his new book Alpha Status: A Non-fictional novel.

You may know Nathan as the man who carried the opening ceremony flag for American Samoa dressed in traditional Samoan clothing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but he is also a skeleton Olympic athlete. After 11 years of skeleton racing Crumpton hopes to launch his post career with his book Alpha Status: A Non-fictional novel.

Inspiration drawn from friends with careers on Wall Street and their new mindset on money Crumpton felt compelled to write a novel based on a protagonist character.

For more information on Alpha Status: A Non-fictional novel or to purchase visit amazon.com/Alpha-Status-Nathan-Ikon-Crumpton.