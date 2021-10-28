Aloun Farms Offers Activities For Families This Halloween Season

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloun Farms offers family-friendly activities for Hawaii residents to get into the Halloween spirit.

Located in West Oahu, Aloun Farms Pumpkin Patch and Farmers Market is encouraging Hawaii residents to get into the fall spirit with outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy.

“We are a local family-run farm with 160 employees. Headquartered in Kapolei, the company has been farming for more than 40 years, annually producing two dozen varieties of fresh produce from our 2,000-acre farm operating in Kapolei, Kunia and Helemano,” says Alec Sou, President and General Manager of Aloun Farms.

Although Aloun Farms is a year-round business, the farm has been getting alot of positive attention from Hawaii residents for their fall and Halloween activities.

Sou says, “We just opened up our corn fields, which is right next to our pumpkin field, so guests can harvest both our Ewa sweet corn and pumpkins, as well as shop at our farmers market consisting of fresh produce like zucchini, string beans, eggplant, sweet potato and melons.We pride ourself in community outreach, education and farm festival events. Last year would have marked the 20th Pumpkin Festival & Educational Tours.”

For more information aboutAloun Farms Pumpkin Patch and Farmers Market residents are encouraged to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.AlounFarms.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@AlounFarmsHawaii