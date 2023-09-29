Honolulu (KHON2) – Today, Living808 is broadcasting from the Alohilani Resort, a sponsor of the Aloha Festivals 75th Annual Floral Parade. Mike Kass, General Manager of Highgate Hotels, joined us to share about Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, a prominent establishment immersed in Hawaiian culture, community engagement, and sustainability.

Mike shared that Alohilani’s sponsorship of the Aloha Festivals is more than just symbolic. It’s a heartfelt commitment to honoring Hawaiian culture and Queen Liliuokalani. This sponsorship allows the resort to showcase its dedication to preserving and promoting the cultural essence of the islands.

Community Involvement

The Kama’aina experience, LOVE Hawai’i, offers locals a perfect staycation. It includes early check-in, late check-out, waived resort amenity fees, and free self-parking. Guests also earn HawaiianMiles during their stay. This year, they’re supporting the Love Maui campaign, with $10 per night going to employees and those affected by the Lahaina fire.

Sustainability at ‘Alohilani

‘Alohilani’s commitment to sustainability shines through the ‘Alohilani Legacy Forest. Guests can learn about reforestation and plant indigenous trees. Their ambitious goal is to plant 100,000 trees, each tracked through RFID geo-tagging.

Unique Venues for Gathering

Two standout venues at ‘Alohilani are Luna’s and Swell. Swell offers unbeatable views of Waikiki Beach, featuring the Earth to Cup experience with sustainable food and cocktails. Weekends bring the Dayclub experience, with special offerings from Casamigos and Veuve Clicquot. Luna’s is a tequila bar offering tableside guacamole, various tacos, and an extensive tequila selection.

With unique venues, great deals and a community commitment, Alohilani Resort goes beyond being a hotel; it’s a true reflection of the Aloha spirit.

For more, visit alohilaniresort.com