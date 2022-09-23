Honolulu (KHON2) – ‘Alohilani Resort is home to a two-story, saltwater indoor Oceanarium with daily fish feeding offered to its resort guests.

The 280,000-gallon oceanarium is home to a wide variety of native Hawaiian reef fish, making it one of Waikiki’s top attractions.

“Our saltwater Oceanarium has more than 600 indigenous marine animals. Guests can sit back and drift away watching the mesmerizing schools of native Hawaiian reef fish. Guests can enjoy daily fish feeding, and a few times week we provide educational tank talk sessions right here to answer answer any guest questions and talk about the sealife cared for here,” says Reiko Ueki, Co-Supevisor / Education & Outreach Specialist at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

According to Ueki, the Oceanrium team is responsible for maintaining the Oceanarium and caring for the creatures inside.

“We all monitor fish for sickness, clean tanks, and inspect equipment. Each person has a different role or specialty within our department but we are all cross-trained and work together to make sure things run smoothly,” says Alison Estes, Aquarist Supervisor / Life Support Specialist at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Guests of the ‘Alohilani are invited to enjoy fish feeding twice daily at 10:30am and 2:30pm.

‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach:

Address: 2490 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Website: www.alohilaniresort.com