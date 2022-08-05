Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences.

Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii.

“It was important for us to represent Hawaii’s melting pot of cultures through our menu. We closely with our chefs to make sure we tell the story of Hawaii through our dishes,” says Elizabeth Hata-Watanabe, owner of Makana Lani A Dining Experience.

Makana Lani will be open on August 6, 2022. Guests can make reservations by calling or emailing Makana Lani.

MAKANA LANI:

Email: info@makanalanihawaii.com

Phone: (808) 921-6198