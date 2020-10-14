Aloha with Pride: Shaka & Shine Special & Town Hall

Honolulu (KHON2)- KHON2 will showcase Honolulu Pride with Shaka and Shine, a 30 minute special program by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation.

Aloha, With Pride: Shaka and Shine premieres on KHON2 Thursday 10/15 at 7 pm and the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation will host a tiny float parade during its virtual livestream afterparty. “We’re celebrating PRIDE and the experiences of our LGBTQIA+ community,” shares Francine Beppu, Vice-Chair, Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation and Honolulu Pride. “We’re featuring people who are doing inspirational things in serving our community and giving meaning behind Aloha, With Pride, and the trailblazers who helped pave the way to where we are today, and the world premiere of the music video featuring Keilana, Shaka and Shine. It’s a fun program we have lined up!”

In addition to programming and cameos from beloved guests, this virtual event is dedicated to several organizations that are doing the important work of supporting people in need in the LGBTQIA+community.

Other upcoming events include the Rainbow Townhall which is an LGBTQIA+ Zoom panel series from 10/14 through 10/28. Topics range from LGBTQIA Community & the Criminal Justice System (10/14), and Education System (10/20) to How Have Gay – Owned Businesses Shifted Due to COVID-19 (10/22), Mental Health and Stigma in the LGBTQIA Community (10/26) and Safe and Stable Housing for the LGBTQIA+ Community.

For more information on “Celebrating Pride Through Giving,” be sure to check out honolulupride.com.