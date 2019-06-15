Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace Father’s Day Performance & New Vendors

Shopping and entertainment come together at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace with new vendors and some special performances planned this summer.

Living808 got a look at the range of what you’ll find from beach goods such as microfiber beach towels, pareos, and jandals to Beef Jerkey chips.

Baila! Baila!, a 22 member dance group all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico will be performing traditional Mexican Folk Dancing in the North Plaza on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16th from 12 – 1 pm.

Newest snack items include Crispy Beef Jerky and Handmade Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Toffee!

There’s also a produce row featuring fresh fruits and vegetables.

Website: https://www.alohastadiumswapmeet.net‬

