Aloha Salads is expanding to the windward side! The local fast-casual restaurant, celebrated for its commitment to offering nutritious and locally sourced dishes, has opened a new location at Windward Mall. Known for its menu featuring healthy salads, subs, wraps, and soups, the restaurant emphasizes the use of Hawaiian fruits and vegetables, fresh fish caught in Hawaiian waters, gourmet meats and cheeses, and delectable homemade dressings made fresh to order. Sara Lufrano, owner of Aloha Salads, welcomed Mikey to the new location and shared all about it!

Aloha Salads aims to address a gap in the local food scene by offering a menu that focuses on healthy dining options. Despite the plethora of food choices available, the restaurant believes there is a need for options that prioritize health and wellness. The menu at the new Windward Mall location will feature popular favorites such as the lime tomato bisque, grilled cheese, ono island ahi, aloha passion, curry chicken wrap, and a variety of acai bowls. Aloha Salads remains committed to providing flavorful and health-conscious choices to its patrons.

For more information and details on their other locations, visit www.alohasalads.com