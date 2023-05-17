Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Roofing Supply is helping those with their latest construction project by providing top of the line products and experienced professionals.

With a wide-range of high quality roof materials, Aloha Roofing Supply provides products that deal with masonry, water proofing, insulation and more.

“We supply a wide selection of colors and metal types including aluminum, galvalume steel and copper. Customers can also work with our qualified personnel who have many years of metal fabrication and roll forming experience,” says Chris Lorenz, Operations Manager, Hawaiʻi Metal Division of Aloha Roofing Supply.

From material delivery, conveyor roof loading, roof debris hauling and more, Aloha Roofing Supply provides services to not just to individuals, but also to contractors.

Lorenz says, “We offer custom flashing fabrication for basic flashing and metal trim. For contractors, we supply a wide selection of colors and metal types including aluminum, galvalume steel and copper.”

Lorenz also encourages Hawaiʻi customers to keep updated with Aloha Roofing Supply as they will have new products available in the near future.

Aloha Roofing Supply:

Address: 91-235 Oihana St. Kapolei, HI 96707

Website: oahu.aloharoofingsupply.com

Social Media Handles: @AlohaRoofingSupply