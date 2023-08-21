Aloha Revolution is a local apparel brand that has been around for 11 years. Located in the Waimalu Shopping Plaza, the design has become very popular and according to owner Ed Sugimoto, there is meaning behind the upside-down ALOHA logo.

“The reason we did this is because it’s for the person wearing the shirt. They can look down and the word ALOHA is readable to them. The reason behind this was to remind the wearer to have Aloha for others as well as for themselves.”

Aloha Revolution is also currently helping in the relief efforts on Maui by donated 100% of the proceeds of a special Aloha Maui shirt, to efforts in Lahaina. The store is not taking orders until the current order is filled and the proceeds are counted and delivered, but you can keep up to date with all that is going on with Aloha Revolution at www.vh07v.com