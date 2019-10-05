Aloha Home Market Features Unique Made in Hawaii Goods

Honolulu (KHON2) – The popular Kailua Pop Up Aloha Home Market will have many locally made fall finds at its next event October 6th.

Over 60 vendors will come together with their unique made in Hawaii goods ranging from arts and crafts to rugs, jewelry and food and beverages.

Founder Danielle Scherman saw a need to create a market like this on the Windward side. “I’m a real estate agent and a lot of my clients shared how difficult it was to find furniture on island,” shares Scherman. “I started a market for unique one of a kind of find for the home and it branched out into a full on made in Hawaii fest.”

The Aloha Home Market takes place 7 times per year, with three planned before the end of the year- October 6, November 17, and December 8th.

Aloha Home Market will be held in Kailua town at 340 Uluniu Street, next to Assagio’s Restaurant from 9 am – 2 pm.

It’s family and pet friendly so expect to see lots of dogs there, doggy costume contests and all sorts of fun for our furry friends.

Website: www.AlohaHomeMarket.com

Social Media Handles: https://www.instagram.com/stories/alohahomemarket/

https://www.facebook.com/AlohaHomeMarket/