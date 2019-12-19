Aloha Harvest Shares Food with the Hungry

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Harvest is celebrating 20 years of helping share food with people in need, with the help of Friends of Hawaii Charity and The Sony Open Hawaii.

Aloha Harvest is the sole organization in the state that rescues quality, excess food from local businesses, and delivers it on the same day, free of charge, to agencies that serve the hungry.

It addresses poverty and food insecurity, yet is unique in that it focuses on rescuing excess food and redistributing it to where there’s a need throughout the community.

In the past 20 years, Aloha Harvest has managed to divert over 23 million pounds of food from the waste stream and distribute that to the people that are most in need.

Some other impressive numbers? Aloha Harvest coordinated efforts with over 1,000 businesses and private donors, along with over 300 social service agencies who help the poor, homeless, seniors, and the disabled along with their families.

Aloha Harvest is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new program aiRescue.

aiRescue will utilize community volunteers to scale up food rescue operations.

It would be somewhat similar to a ridesharing/food-delivery app that is customized specifically for food rescue.

The goal is to bring along more donors and agencies to take part in its food rescue mission.

Aloha Harvest rescues an average over 1.5 million pounds annually, a small percentage of the overall amount of food that is wasted through the food ecosystem in Hawaii.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the mission of Aloha Harvest or wants to be involved as a donor, receiving agency, volunteer, or general support, call (808) 537-6945, or visit the website www.alohaharvest.org.