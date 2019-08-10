The Making of Island Slippers

Honolulu (KHON2)- Island Slipper has been hand crafting quality slippers here in Hawaii since 1946, and workers today still put a personal touch on every pair that they make.

We went behind the scenes at the Island Slipper factory to meet some of the workers who take pride in making Island Slipper’s signature shoes and new models.

A veteran of 18 years and a new employee both talked about their roles and what special gift they get on their birthdays.

Watch and see the slippers come to life from pieces into finished products.

The featured slipper for Aloha Friday is the Basics Collection, slippers with leather and a wedge heel, that come in 5 colors.

You can check out Island Slipper in the Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center.

Island Slipper is on the third floor or if you’re in Waikiki, head to the Royal Hawaiian Center where Island Slipper is on the 2nd floor. Website: http://islandslipper.com