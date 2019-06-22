Island Slipper In Bloom Collection

It’s Friday and that means kick off your shoes and get into your slippers.

The flowers are blooming and ready to be shown off. These Purple and Yellow flowers are perfect for a wedding or a walk on the beach. A color and flower for any occasion.

Dress up and where them to the mall, Island Slipper’s ‘In Bloom Collection” has something for everyone.

Visit Island Slipper at Ala Moana Center on the 3rd floor or in Waikiki at the Royal Hawaiian Center on the second floor.

And you can always shop online at islandslipper.com

