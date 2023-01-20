It’s Aloha Friday and you know what that means Island Slipper has your Aloha Friday Special.

Island Slipper is having a fun sale from Sunday, January 20th to Wednesday the 25th to ring in the Lunar New Year. You can pick one of 18 red envelopes to win up to 38% off!

Some items you can pick from is men’s beach town tooled leather slipper and for the ladies the beach town shell slide wedge.

For more information check out Island Slipper at The Royal Hawaiian Center and Ala Moana Shopping Center, or visit their website shop.islandslipper.com/.

That’s your Aloha Friday Special with Island Slipper!