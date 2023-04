Since 1946, Island Slipper has made slippers by hand locally, here on Oahu. They focus on making their slippers the most comfortable and durable slippers money can buy, using only the best materials from around the world. Right now, Island Slipper is having an online-only Spring sale! You can spin a digital wheel on their site for a chance to win up to $30 off!

Through Sunday 4/16 they are also offering free shipping on orders over $150.

To shop and save, visit islandslipper.com