Head on down to Island Slipper for the Aloha Friday Flash Sale today only at either of the Island Slipper locations. You can visit the third floor of Ala Moana Center or the second floor at the Royal Hawaii Center from 2pm-6pm today only. Here is the featured slipper for 30% off.

Classic Embossed Suede Slipper

Regular price $144.95 – 30% off is about $100.00 Exclusively at Island Slipper stores on Oahu The sale is only on Friday 2/24 from 2p-6p Applies automatically at checkout