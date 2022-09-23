Aloha Festivals began in 1946 as Aloha Week, seven days of events and activities revolving around Hawaii’s music, dance, customs and history. Fifty years later, it’s still going strong, and now one of the highlights is the floral parade! Hawaiian Airlines has been a long time partner of the event, and we learned all about their involvement with Debbie Nakanelua-Richards​, Director of Community & Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines.

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade goes from Ala Moana Beach Park, down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park. You will see an incredible display from Hawaiian Airlines, and Debbie talked about the tremendous effort that goes into the event!

For more information, visit alohafestivals.com or hawaiianairlines.com