Aloha Diaper Bank Needs Diapers

National Diaper Need Awareness Week runs from September 23rd thru the 29th and the Aloha Diaper Bank needs your help. Jill Hunziker joined John Veneri to talk about families need.

“This week we focus on letting everyone know that there is a great need for diapers in our community where 1 in 3 families can’t afford to buy diapers. Individuals will do ‘Diaper Drives’ for us or we use monetary donated funds to purchase diapers. Then give them to our partner agencies in the commuity that already know of these families in need and get them to their babies.”

And the Aloha Diaper Bank is making donating extra fun with ‘Diaper Dash’ This special family friendly event is on September 28th from 10am-2pm at 808 Futsal in Kapolei. It will be a fun day with dashes for all ages 1-17 years of age that will be run by MY GYM and there will be prizes, food, and fun.

For more information visit http://alohadiaperbank.org or http://mygym.com/honolulu