Aloha Bites is a local company that believes in spreading the spirit of Aloha through their miniature cupcakes and locally made preserves. What sets Aloha Bites apart is their commitment to using all-natural food coloring, local cage-free eggs, and their recent achievement of winning the Good Food award for their Tutu’s Calamansi Marmalade. The owner Akiko White is no stranger to the world of baking, having showcased her talents on Food Network’s Cake Wars and even claiming the title of “the best designed cake in Cake Wars history.” Akiko joined Living808 along with her daughter Jupiter to talk all about the business!

Aloha Bites even offers classes for those interested in learning the art of cake and cupcake decorating, Aloha Bites. Stay updated with their social media channels to catch announcements about upcoming classes @aloha_bites on Instagram.

To savor the flavors of Aloha Bites, you can find their products at various locations such as Kualoa Ranch, Kalapawai in Waimanalo and Kapolei, Dean and Deluca, Stage Café, Bottleheads, Down to Earth (Oahu & Maui), Mari’s Gardens, Aoki’s North Shore Trading Company, and online through Oahu Fresh and Farm Link. Keep an eye out for their pop-up events at different venues and make sure to visit the Lokahi Kailua Market.

For custom orders, you can contact them via email at akiko@alohabites.com.

www.alohabites.com