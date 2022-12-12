Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.

Rona shared, “Our business has evolved from our extra thin and crispy beef chips to also include a new line of thick and chewy brisket jerky. Since we introduced our hearty brisket jerky this past summer, it’s a challenge to keep them in stock! You know about brisket, it’s all about the fat. My husband, I call him the mad scientist, is also busy working on several new jerky products, which we plan on introducing next year so stay tuned.” To get your hands on the beef, stop by their new retail snack shop in Waipahu off Farrington Hwy, visit their website at alohabeefchips.com or call 808-859-1444.