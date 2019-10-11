Aloha Beef Chips: 14 Flavors Featured at New Food & Product Show

Honolulu (KHON2) – A local family business called Aloha Beef Chips will feature 14 delicious flavors at the New Food and Product Show October 11th-13th.

Aloha Beef Chips is the creation of Rona and Randy Vasconcellos.

“We both love beef jerky,” shares Rona, “but we wanted a product that was easier to eat, less stress on our jaws, with exciting flavors that we love and what started off as a hobby for Randy has developed into an amazing beef jerky chip business.”

It took 4 years of trial & error, many breaks in between, & “a lot of not so great tasting batches” recalls Rona to finally develop our style of Aloha Beef Chips.

The result are thin, tasty popular Premium Beef Jerky chips. “Our beef chip is truly a chip style beef jerky,” says Rona. “They are extra thin, extra crispy, exploding with flavor & crunches like a potato chip.”

Their unique & locally inspired fun flavors are a hit, like Li Hing Crunch, Char Siu, & super spicy Teriyaki “False Crack”.

“Locals understand & have a good laugh at our “False Crack” & we have fun explaining that to the tourists,” chuckles Rona. “The flavor in our chips stay with you throughout your entire bite. We even made an all natural thin & crispy beef chip for dogs.”

Randy is currently working on a new project called Aloha Beef Jerky Nuggets, probably about 2-4 months from launching.

You’ll find Aloha Beef Chips at the New Food & Product Show or you can order online from their website www.alohabeefchips.com.

Email: www.alohabeefchips@gmail.com

Social Media Handles: @alohabeefchips, #alohabeefchips

EVENT INFORMATION:

THE FOOD AND NEW PRODUCT SHOW AT THE BLAISDELL EXHIBITION HALL

Date & Times:

Friday, October 11th 5pm-9pm

Saturday, October 12th 10am-9pm

Sunday, October 13th 10am-5pm

Ticket Prices:

Gen Admission $4

Military & Seniors 60+ $3

Kids 12 & under FREE

What to expect:

Food Samples Galore

Crafters Village

New Products

Plant Sale

Giveaways & Prizes

Entertainment