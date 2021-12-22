Aloha Air Cargo Is Expanding & Hiring

Aloha Air Cargo works hard to get your valuables and personal items to where you need them. And now the company is looking at expanding and need a few great people to join the team. Brian Foster is the General Manager and says he loves where he works.

“It’s a family and a place where you’d be happy to have your kids work. It’s a safe and fun place to work and they company culture and ethics are top notch.”

The company not only serves the community but also gives back by helping The Special Olympics, American Heart Association, and the Troy Barboza Torch Run among some of them.

If this sounds like a place you’d like to work, check out the careers page at alohaaircargo.com