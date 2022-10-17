Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space.

“We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “

You can see her new designs and most popular styles on the 2nd floor of the Manoa Marketplace (above Edible Arrangements)

2752 Woodlawn Dr. 5-215

Honolulu, HI 96822

Thursday/Friday, 11am – 5pm

Saturday 10am – 4pm

Online: allisonizu.com