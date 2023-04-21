Ālia is Kaka‘ako’s newest high-rise that exceeds expectations when it comes to luxury living, but it also prioritizes sustainability and thoughtful design. Yesterday we explored the interior design, but today we are talking overall building design. Adam Woltag, the Lead Architect and Partner at WRNS Studio, joined us to talk about the thoughtfulness that went into the design, and how nature was a big inspiration.

Adam shared, “WRNS has always been passionate about sustainability. It’s who we are. Understanding how to work with your resources is something that should be fundamental for all architects. But at WRNS, we really seek to take it a step further. Recently, the idea of sustainability has evolved to include things like wellness and health. In response, we’re now designing structures that are actually designed to make you live a healthier life. We also seek to create a building that works with the community. We want Ālia to ask for less and give back more.”

