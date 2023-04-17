Kobayashi Group was started in the 1950s as a family-owned construction business with just a single truck. Bert Kobayashi, took over management in 1962, and in 1997, it became Kobayashi Group, a family company led by several third-generation members. Since then, the company has expanded beyond construction into real estate development creating projects all over the Islands, but specifically in Honolulu, known for Hokua, Capitol Place, ONE Ala Moana, and Park Lane.

The inspiration behind Ālia was to create a luxury high-rise that exceeds expectations when it comes to inspired living experiences but also prioritizes sustainability and thoughtful design. Additionally, what sets Ālia apart from other luxury high rises in Hawai‘i is the extensive use of green space, its iconic weave pattern, the innovative greywater treatment system, and the expansive collection of amenities that are thoughtfully woven within the building.

For managing partner and Executive Vice President Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, past projects helped influence Ālia.

“Each project has taught us something new and we’ve been able to build upon those experiences to create an even more exceptional living experience at Ālia. For example, our past projects have shown us the importance of having dedicated spaces for families and children, which is reflected in Ālia’s expansive family and children’s amenities. And at Park Lane, we focused on creating a true sense of community within the building, which we’ve carried forward to Ālia with the shared amenity spaces on two floors. Overall, each project has contributed to our knowledge and understanding of what makes for a successful and fulfilling living experience, and we’ve brought that knowledge to bear with Ālia.”

