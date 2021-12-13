Alexander and Baldwin Presents the Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With Waxing The City

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On December 13th, fans of Living808 are eligible to win a “Self-Care” package from Waxing The City.

Waxing The City’s “Self-Care ” package includes a Minimo Edible Candy Lip Scrub, Muesee Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Bath Balm, a ‘Ili Hawaiian Skin Care Salt Scrub and a Patchology Merry and Bright Gift.

Waxing The City offers waxing services for both men and women, and is home to some of Hawaii’s highly-trained, licensed and friendly estheticians.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

WAXING THE CITY

website: www.waxingthecity.com

Address:573, Kailua Road. Suite 107

Kailua, HI 96734

LIVING808 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS:

Website: www.khon2.com/community/contests