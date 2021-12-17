Alexander and Baldwin Presents the Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With SoHa Keiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On Day 10, fans of Living808 are eligible to win a Humuhumunukunukuapua’a fish from SoHa Keiki’s Ocean collection, a SoHa keiki fish bowl and spoon and SoHa keiki pareo.

SoHa keikie is located at Kailua Shopping Center. SoHa Keiki is a children’s specialty shop with merchandise ranging from bedroom and nursery decor, baby blankets and totes to beach and bath toys, stuffed animals, books, games and more.

Those looking to shop at SoHa Keiki Kailua can do so by visiting their store, which is open seven days a week.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

SOHA KEIKI KAILUA:

website: www.sohaliving.com

Address: 600 Kailua Rd Suite 117, Kailua, HI 96734

LIVING808 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS:

Website: www.khon2.com/community/contests