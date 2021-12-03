Alexander and Baldwin Presents the Countdown to Christmas Giveaway With Global Village Kailua Boutique

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alexander and Baldwin is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Alexander and Baldwin retailers in Living808’s “Countdown To Christmas” giveaway. On December 3rd, fans of Living808 are eligible to win an 18-inch, 14-karat filled floating tahitian pearl necklace courtesy of Global Village Kailua Boutique.

Established in 1995, Global Village Kailua has become one of Kailua’s oldest and most celebrated boutiques, offering women and men apparel, intimates, gifts and jewelry.

Those looking to shop Global Village Kailua Boutique can do so by visiting their store which is open seven days a week.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway for your chance to win this necklace by visiting KHON2’s official website.

GLOBAL VILLAGE KAILUA:

website: www.globalvillagekailua.com

Address: 539 Kailua Rd Ste 103 Kailua, HI 96734

LIVING808 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS:

Website: www.khon2.com/community/contests