Alejandro’s is celebrating their 12 year anniversary from when the company started and they are coupling the party with a Cinco De Mayo Celebration. Alejandro’s started back in 2011 as a late night food cart in Waikiki in front of the bars – Friday & Saturday, Midnight – 4:30am. In 2015 they found a small hole in the wall in the back of Kalihi Valley. It did really great with a lot of people coming back. In 2020 they opened Kapahulu location and last year, opened a Pearl City location. From one employee to now over fifty employees. And they are going to party tonight with all three locations open and happy to serve. The Kalihi and Kapahulu locations both have bars so there will be drink specials to order. As for the food, there is a limited Cinco De Mayo Menu, built specifically to provide good food quickly to customers at each location. Available will be the tasty special street tacos, the burritos in two sizes, regular and the larger macho version, chips and salsa, and the mexi-bowl which is a take on a poke bowl with Mexican ingredients. Alejandro is looking forward to a fun and safe evening.

“We are here to make great food and provide great service. We want you all to come to any of our locations to enjoy life and stay from open to close. With Alejandro’s, you are always family, and we will give you something to TACObout! Thanks for all the support and let’s have a fun and safe party this Friday for Cinco De Mayo!!”

For a location near you and more information, visit alejandrosmexicanfood.com/