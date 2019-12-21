Alaska Airlines “Let’s BOGO”

Last-minute holiday shoppers rejoice! To accompany its annual National Ugly Sweater Day celebration – where travelers who wear a festive holiday sweater get priority boarding – Alaska Airlines is spreading more cheer with a one-day ‘Buy One, Get One’ fare sale on Friday, December 20. Become a holiday hero by booking an unforgettable trip for you and a +1.

How it works: flyers book one Alaska flight and get another one for just the taxes + fees using promo code LETSBOGO. The promo code can be used for travel between Jan. 7 and Feb. 12, 2020 (in select cities; days of week). You must book by 11:59 PST on 12/20/2019. The complete city list and full terms and conditions and restrictions are available at www.alaskaair.com/LetsBogo.

Select Markets include:

All California to/from Hawai‘i San Francisco to Maui/Honolulu/Kona San Jose to Maui/Honolulu/Kona/Kaua‘i Los Angeles to Maui/Honolulu

Select transcontinental flights from West Coast to New York, Boston and D.C. Los Angeles to Boston/Baltimore San Francisco to New York/Boston Seattle to New York/Boston/Baltimore Portland to New York/Boston

All intra-California flights Los Angeles to San Francisco San Francisco to Orange County San Jose to San Diego San Diego to Santa Rosa



About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.

With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America” in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska’s award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).