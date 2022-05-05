Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines is bringing the force to passengers with a new Star Wars themed aircraft, entitled the “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort.”

Alaska Airlines unveiled its new Star Wars themed Boeing 737-800 plane on Wednesday May 4th, also known as National Star Wars Day as a way to promote Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The plane has been painted black, with the words “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort” written on its side and the Death Star aircraft painted on its’ tail.

According to Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, the plane took over 500 hours to paint, and is called “one of the most detailed aircraft out there.”

Alaska Airlines’ “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” flew from the Seattle Tacoma International Airport to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, on a route called “A gateway to Disneyland.”

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)