Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines passengers can now start their Disneyland vacation on Alaska Airlines with special planes, entertainment and more.

The Disneyland Resort has been in partnership with Alaska Airlines for years, allowing both Alaska Airlines passengers to start their Disney vacation through the airlines’ official website.

“Guests of Alaska Airlines can log onto our website to purchase their Disneyland Resort tickets. From there they can begin their vacation with special Disney movies and shows offered on our in-fight entertainment, and buy purchasing Disney picnic packs for their kids. In addition, we also have been in partnership with the Disneyland Resort by decorating our planes with Disney characters,” says Daniel Chun, Regional Manager of Sales and Community Marketing at Alaska Airlines.

Those looking to book a flight to Los Angeles and make Disneyland Resort reservations can do so through the official website for Alaska Airlines.

Hawaii travelers looking to fly into Los Angeles from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines can receive $50 off their next trip by joining Alaska Airlines’ mileage plan.

