Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines and the San Francisco Giants are bringing the aloha spirit to the bay with one-of-a-kind apparel.

With their commitment to a more inclusive work environment by 2025, Alaska Airlines is taking their mission and values from the airplane to the baseball field.

“We wanted to share our company’s inclusion beliefs with the San Francisco community, and one way we are doing that is by celebrating ‘aloha shirt day’ here at the Giants game. We wanted to honor our Hawaiian community by wearing special aloha shirts,” says James Thomas, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Alaska Airlines.

According to Duane Kirisu, Partner of the San Francisco Giants, he feels the support from the team at Alaska Airlines is amazing, especially being from Hawaii.

“It was important for me to be here at this particular game because Daniel Chun and his team at Alaska Airlines have done so much for the Hawaiian community and it’s great to see that support through the San Francisco Giants fans,” says Duane Kirisu, Partner of the San Francisco Giants.

Those looking to learn more about Alaska Airlines and their commitment to a more inclusive workforce, can do so through their official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)