Ala Moana Center’s 4th of July celebration will start Saturday, July 1 and will run through Tuesday, July 4th and they have big plans. Retailers throughout Ala Moana Center will be offering special discounts, including free gift with purchase deals, buy one get one free offers, and other promotions, throughout the holiday weekend.

Enter for a chance to win Ala Moana Center’s 4th of July Sweepstakes by visiting our Instagram page. The grand prize will include a two-night stay at The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Ocean View Lanai room and a breakfast buffet at the Plumeria Beach House for two, $1,000 Ala Moana Center gift card, dinner for four at Olive Garden, one private game experience at The Escape Game, and a Vintage Tropical Mailer from Big Island Candies.

The 4th of July Concert Series will feature musical performances by some of Hawaii’s most talented musicians, including Big Every Time, Kapena, The Mana’o Company, and more. There will be 5 performances a day, at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. And don’t forget, there is plenty of parking! There are 11,000 free parking options surrounding Ala Moana Center including the Mauka Ewa Parking Structure with 4,500 parking spaces.

Visit www.AlaMoanaCenter.com for more details about our 4th of July festivities.