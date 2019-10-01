Air Asia Celebrates Aloha Festival Award

Serving Hawaii for over two years Air Asia celebrated in a big way this past weekend by winning an award for best float in the 73rd annual Aloha Festival Floral Parade.

“AirAsia is pleased to celebrate Hawaiian Culture with our float entry that won the Grand Sweepstakes award this year. Our team members from both Honolulu and across the AirAsia network worked very hard to create a special tribute. Honolulu is our first US destination and we couldn’t be more proud” stated Air Asia CEO Benyamin Ismail. “We’re so pleased to have also been named “World’s Best Low-Cost Airline” for the eleventh year in a row at the annual industry awards held in London. That credit goes to our thousands of dedicated team members – we call them “All Stars” for very good reason. I think their hard work on this year’s float is a great example of their commitment and dedication to Hawaii.”

AirAsia features low-cost flights departing daily from Honolulu to Japan and onward to over 150 exciting destinations including convenient one-stop service to Bangkok, Taipei and the airline’s headquarters hub in Kuala Lumpur. For more information visit http://airasia.com