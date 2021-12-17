AHARO Features Teaching Centers with Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on behalf of AHARO Hawaii has created Teaching Centers to meet increasing demand with decreasing supply of primary care providers.

It’s an evolving paradigm for patient care with outdated system that has a ripple effect on the vulnerable Native Hawaiian population.

According to Dr. Stephen Bradley, Chief Medical Officer, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, these are contributing factors:

* Overrepresentation in the ranks of underprivileged

* Statistically, develop burden of chronic disease 10 years earlier than like populations

* Significant Social Determinants of Health issues

The role of Community Health Centers came about over 50 years ago when Jack Geiger adapted South Africa system of neighborhood health centers, with a team-based, holistic vision of healthcare.

AHARO is an Association of community health centers with similar missions and populations served.

AHARO includes WCCHC, Waimanalo CHC, Molokai CHC, Hamakua-Kohala CHC and Bay Clinic

Question: What is the importance of educational programs and what has been done?

Education is a part of the mission statement, with vision of training pathways in healthcare for community members from childhood through career.

Multiple programs serve the community including: ATSU School of Osteopathic Medicine, nationally certified Nurse Practitioner residency program, APA certified Psychology Training, Pedodontic residency, Medical Assistant training, etc.

There are big plans for Family Medicine residency program. Over a decade of experience in training primary care providers principally within the CHC’s, with necessary adjunct hospital experience, recruitment and retention issues markedly improved, with extensive experience and bonding with the community during residency training thus allowing smooth transition.

The result is Increased potential for providers to stay and serve in their community.

AHARO will be trailblazer in this initiative in Hawaii.

Website: www.wcchc.com