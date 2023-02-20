Valyou was established in a market with very few options for furniture shopping. Since Hawaii doesn’t have retailers like Ikea or Wayfarer, and Amazon doesn’t ship to Hawaii most of its larger items, the options on the island were very outdated or just extremely pricey. There were simply no options for modern affordable furniture. Valyou was born to offer local people in Hawaii modern and contemporary furniture pieces that are affordable and accessible. The company take cues from leading designers in the industry and makes them affordable, so you can design your dream home right here on the islands.

The idea is to have a stress-free shopping experience, making it fun, exciting and accessible to everyone. Their team will help you select the pieces that will best suit your needs and help you design your dream living space. Valyou also offers a complimentary design service, where you can work with one of the designers to get the full layout, custom designed for your home.

There are two retail locations; one in Kakaako across the street from SALT, and the other in Kapolei, inside the Ka Makana Alii’ shopping center. And you can visit online at https://valyouhawaii.com/