Honolulu (KHON2) – Aesthetic Hawaii Gallery celebrates Hawaii-based artists in Kailua Town.

Aesthetic Hawaii Gallery primarily carries art from artists based in Hawaii, as a way to showcase artists from every main Island. Guests can find hand painted pieces on canvas, mixed media work consisting of non-traditional materials, glasswork, and prints.

“It all started with my parents John and Vera; they have been operating art galleries on the Island for over 30 years. I grew up in those galleries and around many of the artists that we carry today. I worked for them through high school and college, as a way of getting to know all aspects of the art business,” says Grant Kirkpatrick, Owner of Aesthetic Hawaii Gallery.

Aesthetic Hawaii Gallery is located in Kailua Town.

Aesthetic Hawaii Gallery:

Address: 602 Kailua Rd #102, Kailua, HI 96734

Website: www.aesthetichawaii.com