AES is a clean energy business that specializes in all renewable facets. Whether it’s, wind, solar or a storage safe transition to renewable energy. AES is also creating job and scholarship opportunities for keiki and adults alike interested in learning more about the process.

Sandra Larsen, the Hawaiʻi Market Business Leader explains, “We’ve been doing that by partnering with local schools and with UH to offer STEM programs. We also do hands-on learning experiences at our renewable energy sites. And AES has also contributed $30,000 to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to help provide scholarships for students who want to pursue renewable energy.”

Larsen adds, “Our projects alone we anticipate [to] create approximately fourteen hundred job opportunities in the construction and permanent field.”

Bryce Palmer, a Field Services Team Leader in Hawaiʻi is a shining success story of receiving the training to transition into a green job. He has since been a pivotal leader showcasing the many clean energy projects AES is completing in Hawaiʻi.

Palmer has worked in the energy field for fifteen years but jumped on the chance to work in the renewable energy field for his family and future.

Palmer adds, “I think first and foremost, it was something that I wanted for my kids. It’s very near and dear to me that my kids think well of what I’m doing. It’s offered me some really great opportunities to both my kids. I have a son and daughter [who have] been out to the solar side on many occasions and see what we’re doing out there and seeing how it’s great for the communities.”

For anyone interested AES is always looking for new talent. They offer training in the classroom, internships, and on-the-job training. AES has even partnered with local colleges offering courses in renewable energy. There are many opportunities for anyone interested in pursuing a career at AES.

Those wanting to learn more about AES, job prospects, or have general questions can do so via their website and email.

https://www.aes.com/hawaii

Bryce Palmer: Donald.palmer@aes.com

Sandra Larsen: Sandra.larsen@aes.com