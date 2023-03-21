On January 28, 2023, a team of AES Hawai’i employees and family members volunteered their day to support a tree-planting service project in Partnership with the Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative – a 275-acre conservation area located next to the AES Waikoloa Solar + Storage project that begins full operations this spring. The project is the largest solar and battery storage project on Hawai‘i Island and when fully operational will produce enough electricity to power 13,600 homes at one of the lowest rates for energy in the state and is expected to reduce typical residential bills on Hawai‘i Island by about $2 a month.

This service project is one component of the partnership between AES Hawai‘i and Waikōloa Dry Forest Initiative, which includes adopting an acre of the forestry preserve, planting more than 300 trees, making a donation in support of its mission, and supporting educational opportunities to teach students how vital protecting the environment and supporting reforestation is to Hawai‘i Island.