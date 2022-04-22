AES has been providing low-cost energy to Hawaii for 30 years. They’ve partnered with utilities like Hawaiian Electric and the Kaua`i Island Utility Cooperative to generate the energy and infrastructure solutions Hawaii needs.

Sandra Larson, Hawai‘i Market Business Leader, AES, shares AES’ commitment to helping our state with its clean energy goals.

“When the state made its commitment to transition to renewable energy, we wanted to be a part of it and we share Hawaiʻi’s vision for a 100% renewable energy future,” explained Larson. “We identified opportunities to continue our work in this new area and began our work with solar, solar plus storage and wind. Now we’re proudly helping the state realize its 100% renewable energy future.”

AES has several renewable energy projects in operation or under development on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island. They are proud to be the leader of renewable energy deployment in Hawaiʻi and are bringing the latest technology in clean energy to our Hawai‘i projects.

“We harness the power of the wind, sun and water, and pair our projects with battery storage. Collectively, our projects represent enough green energy to power more than 230,000 homes in Hawaii,” said Larson.

AES’ project in Lawai, Kauai is home to more than 300 sheelp from Omao Farms. The sheep graze on the Guinea grass below the solar panels, which benefits both the farm and AES.

“We’re especially proud that our Lawai project on Kaua‘i received Edison Electric Institute’s 2019 Edison award – the industry’s most prestigious honor for contribution to the advancement of the electric industry,” explained Larson. “It’s also a great example of how local agriculture can seamlessly co-exist with renewable energy projects.”

At AES, they want to continue to be part of what’s next for Hawai‘i and help build a brighter, more sustainable future for our keiki.

To learn more about AES’ efforts to help Hawai‘i go green, visit https://www.aes.com/hawaii