Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

A&E Star “Dorothy the Organizer” Shares Her COVID-19 Story & Free Organizing Guide

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Living808 @Home: Organizing

An A&E TV star who’s recovering from COVID-19 is sharing her top tips to get through the pandemic safely and to get organized at home.

Dorothy the Organizer from the hit series Hoarders talked with Living808 @Home about her free 10-Day COVID-19 Organizing Guide which covers everything from prevention and care if infected, to shopping and financial planning.

Dorothy Breininger and her husband Marty have both been in quarantine in different areas of their home after contracting COVID-19.

Dorothy’s FREE 10-day checklist is designed to help you stay safe, organize your life, plan for the future and create checklists for staying on track.

Day one tackles Prevention Planning and What to Do if Affected.

Other daily topics include Resource Gathering, Meals, Work, Family Activity, Home Projects, Finances, and Life after COVID-19.

Website: dorothytheorganizer.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

Trending Stories