Adventure to Asia with a new local travel show

Discover Digest is Hawaii’s own TV travel show hosted by David Lim and Avian Ku for adventures to Asia.

They started the show five years ago with the intention of only covering South Korea. But, the show quickly evolved to showcasing various destinations in Asia. The new season is looking to film Busan, the second largest city in South Korea and Jeju Island. They’re also planning to feature Vietnam and Singapore.

Discover Digest is also correlated with a travel service company called KJ Tours which offers exclusive package tours to Asia.

Discover Digest is premiering this Sunday, July 14th at 7:30 p.m. on KHII.

For more information visit http://discoverdigest.com